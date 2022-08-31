California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling two California blazes that are raging in rural areas and have prompted evacuations in the midst of a scorching heat wave. Authorities are battling a 4,625-acre blaze that prompted the evacuation of a mobile home park in the Castaic area in northwestern Los Angeles County. Eight firefighters have been treated for heat-related injuries. Near the Mexican border, a 1,400-acre blaze has burned at least four buildings in the Dulzura area of San Diego County, including a home. The fires erupted Wednesday in bone-dry brush as the state suffers through a heat wave that could bring 100-degree highs through Labor Day.

