French tourism better than pre-COVID, despite climate woes
By JADE LE DELEY and NICOLAS GARRIGA
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Tourism came back with a vengeance to France this summer, sending revenues over pre-pandemic levels. That’s according to government data released this week. Crowds packed Paris landmarks and Riviera beaches, notably thanks to an influx of Americans benefiting from the weak euro. There are also a lot of British and other European visitors reveling in the end of pandemic restrictions. The summer surge came despite exceptionally rough weather in France and around Europe: record drought, exceptional heat, and devastating wildfires. The season saw chaos in European airports and rising prices that hit tourists, too.