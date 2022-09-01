Brazil’s independence museum reopening ahead of bicentennial

SAO PAULO (AP) — One of Brazil’s most popular museums is reopening as part of the country’s bicentennial celebrations after nearly a decade of renovations. The Paulista Museum is in the heart of the manicured grounds of Sao Paulo’s Independence Park and holds more than 3,000 items, including 2,800 that were restored since its closure in 2013. It it was founded in 1895 beside a creek where emperor Pedro I declared the nation’s independence from Portugal. Curators expect about 1 million visitors over the coming year. The museum will reopen to the public on Sept. 8 — the day after the nation’s Independence Day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.