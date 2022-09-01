Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled constitutional protections don’t shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Thursday again rejected Graham’s argument that all of his 2020 calls with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were protected under the U.S. Constitution’s speech or debate clause. But continuing appeals in the case mean the South Carolina Republican’s appearance isn’t imminent. The ruling does push Graham one step closer to testifying before the special grand jury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.