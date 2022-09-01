Lavrov warns Moldova about threats to peacekeepers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is warning that any actions seen as endangering a Russian peacekeeping contingent in a separatist region of Moldova would be considered as an attack on Russia itself. Sergey Lavrov’s statement in a Thursday address at Russia’s top foreign affairs school underlined concerns that Moldova’s Transnistria region, which borders Ukraine, could be drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia has stationed peacekeepers there since the 1992 end of a three-month war that left Transnistria outside Moldovan control. Russian forces also guard a large ammunition dump in the region.

