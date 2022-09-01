Poland marks WWII anniversary with report on damage by Nazis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is to release a long-awaited report on the losses incurred by years of Nazi German invasion as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II. Poland’s right-wing government argues that the country which was the war’s first victim has not been fully compensated by Germany. It rejects a 1953 renouncement by the communist government saying its was not a sovereign decision. Germany argues compensation was paid to East Bloc nations and calls the matter closed. Poland’s top leaders are to attend a ceremonial release of the losses report Thursday, as the main point in the war’s anniversary observances. Some 6 million of Poland’s citizens were killed in the war and its industry, infrastructure and culture suffered huge losses.

