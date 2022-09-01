Rivalry aside, UNC grad — the governor — honors Coach K

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Duke-North Carolina college basketball rivalry was set aside briefly so Gov. Roy Cooper could award the state’s highest honor to recently retired Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. Cooper is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and said Thursday during an Executive Mansion ceremony that one has to “not only recognize greatness, but appreciate it.” He said Coach K has “dedicated his life to helping others be their best” both on and off the court. Krzyzewski retired as Duke’s head coach after a Final Four loss to UNC of all teams. Krzyzewski called the Order of the Long Leaf Pine a ”tremendous honor.”

