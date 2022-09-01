Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher’s beating death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial date has been set for Willard Miller, the 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of an Iowa high school Spanish teacher. A judge on Thursday set the trial date for March 20. The judge had previously set the location of the trial in Council Bluffs. Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, also 17, are charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. He body was found in a park Nov. 3. She had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. Goodale’s trial is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Davenport.

