Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle has formed Thursday in the Atlantic, but is not currently a threat to any land. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so. The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph. The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

