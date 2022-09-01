With ‘Bardo,’ Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns to Mexico

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” takes the Oscar-winning filmmaker back to his home country of Mexico for the first time in years. The film is a deeply personal and utterly surreal expression and interpretation of his longing for a home he left 21 years ago. It had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival Thursday night, where it is among the competition titles. Daniel Giménez Cacho plays his stand-in, a journalist and documentary filmmaker. “Bardo” will open in theaters on Nov.18, before becoming available on Netflix on Dec. 16.

