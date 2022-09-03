British con artist arrested in Belgium, wanted by France

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s federal police say a British con artist who is the subject of a Netflix documentary has been arrested in Belgium. He had fled France where he had injured two police officers. The police said 51-year-old Robert Hendy-Freegard was expected to appear before a Belgian judge on Saturday. He was arrested Friday on a highway east of Brussels in Groot-Bijgaarden. Hendy-Freegard had been on the run since last week when he hit two officers with his car as he was fleeing a police raid at his home in central France. Netflix released a documentary this year called “The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman” about his life.

