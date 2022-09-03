Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights. Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party didn’t win in the November elections. But Kelly’s message to voters at large is focusing on economic issues as Democrats try to figure out the best strategy in her race against Republican Derek Schmidt, the state attorney general. Kelly still has to win over some independents and moderate Republicans in solidly red Kansas, and while abortion access can attract centrist voters and drive turnout, the economy remains a big concern for them.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.