Putin ally: US dream of Russian breakup is road to doom

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian official has accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s breakup and warned that it could lead to doomsday. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that pushing Russia toward collapse would amount to a “chess game with Death.” Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president in 2008-2012 when term limits forced Putin to shift into the prime minister’s post, alleged that some in the West would like to “take advantage of the military conflict in Ukraine to push our country to a new twist of disintegration.” He said that Russia’s nuclear arsenals are “the best guarantee of safeguarding the Great Russia.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.