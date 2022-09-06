Ex-Miss America Mund’s entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Democrat Mark Haugen said that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party. Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn’t “tell anyone what to do,” but that he supports Haugen’s decision to drop out. The conservative state’s only House seat is held by Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

