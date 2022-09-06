Fat Leonard’s escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The escape of the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the Navy’s biggest corruption scandals is as stunning and brazen as the case itself. U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. Nearly a dozen US federal, state and local agencies were searching for Francis on Tuesday. But officials acknowledged he may already be in Mexico with the border only a 40-minute drive from the home he escaped.

