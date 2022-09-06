Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District’s information technology systems have been targeted by an external cyberattack. A district statement says the ransomware attack occurred during the long holiday weekend and is likely criminal in nature. The district still planned to open its schools as usual Tuesday morning and does not expect problems with instruction and such services as transportation and food. The district says the investigation and response involve the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

