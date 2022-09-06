Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:27 AM

Israeli airstrike puts Syrian airport out of commission

KTVZ

Associated Press

Israel has launched missile attacks targeting Syria’s Aleppo airport, putting it out of commission. Syrian state media said Tuesday that anti-missile defense systems are firing back at the incoming missiles. No casualties were reported. Israel previously launched a missile attack at the Syrian city’s airport last week, damaging the runway and surrounding objects. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years and has acknowledged it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah. In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content