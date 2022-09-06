Israeli airstrike puts Syrian airport out of commission
Associated Press
Israel has launched missile attacks targeting Syria’s Aleppo airport, putting it out of commission. Syrian state media said Tuesday that anti-missile defense systems are firing back at the incoming missiles. No casualties were reported. Israel previously launched a missile attack at the Syrian city’s airport last week, damaging the runway and surrounding objects. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years and has acknowledged it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah. In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.