Oz and Toomey call on Fetterman to debate in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is teaming up with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to publicly call on his Democratic rival in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, to participate in a debate. Holding a news conference in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oz questioned Fetterman’s readiness for office and criticized his reluctance to speak with reporters since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign countered that Oz is fixated on “mocking John for having a stroke.” The news conference with the retiring senator both candidates are vying to replace signals Oz’s increasing aggressiveness in going after Fetterman’s health as he seeks to make up ground in polls with just nine weeks to go until Election Day.

