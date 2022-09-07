Australian PM plus 3 former PMs to attend Shinzo Abe funeral

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia will be represented by its government leader plus three former leaders at Shinzo Abe’s state funeral this month in an extraordinary mark of respect for Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that former Prime Ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull would join Australia’s official delegation. Albanese says the former prime ministers all worked with Abe during his two terms in office. Albanese will be in Japan from Sept. 26 to 28. Abe was shot to death in July by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.