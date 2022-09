Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coroners say an Indianapolis man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his children _ 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II _ all died of fresh water drowning, and the father also had acute ethanol intoxication. Their bodies were found July 12 in the submerged car in the pond where they were headed. The family went missing after leaving on July 6 to go to the pond on Indianapolis’ south side.

