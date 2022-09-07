Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on ‘MAGA Republicans’

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president’s gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue” for the Democratic base.

