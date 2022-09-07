Heavy rain after deadly China quake complicates recovery

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan. Buildings were shaken in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million people are under a strict COVID-19 lockdown confining them to their homes and residential compounds.

