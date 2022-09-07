Janet Jackson front row at Siriano’s glam fashion week show

NEW YORK (AP) — Resplendent in a black trouser suit, Janet Jackson sat front Wednesday at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show. The designer staged his show in the former Midtown townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor. His models walked down a winding staircase as guests were seated on two floors. Siriano’s latest collection was a bit of everything in sexy, slinky looks to go with his signature full ballgowns. He topped many of his models with humongous hats. And he told The Associated Press he’s in fittings for Monday’s Emmy Awards. Nominee Laura Linney will be among A-listers he’s dressing.

