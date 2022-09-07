School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Oak Park, Ill. (AP) — In May, police got a tip and arrested student Keyon Robinson with a gun on his high school campus in suburban Chicago. Robinson he says he brought the gun in a backpack for protection after fighting with a relative. He faces felony charges. He’s now 19 and calls his decision senseless. His attorney is seeking a deferred judgment because it’s a first offense. Meanwhile, his school is tightening security, as it tries to reassure a worried community. While school shootings with multiple victims grab headlines, data show that gun incidents like this one are more typical. Most shootings in and around schools result from fights that escalate. Robinson’s case highlights a larger debate for students and schools around security and second chances.

