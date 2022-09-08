WVa university graduates’ transcripts blocked after closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hundreds of graduates of a shuttered private Christian university in West Virginia say have been unable to access transcripts, impeding their ability to apply for jobs and schooling. Ohio Valley University announced it was closing in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy. After the university closed, officials said they retained a group of employees to manage academic records. Last week, they wrote on a school Facebook page that the school had no means of processing transcript requests because the system was hacked and all files were deleted. The announcement sparked panic among former students, some of whom are still paying off loans and now can’t prove they have a degree.

