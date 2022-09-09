$40K offered for info to find fugitive in Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. government is offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Leonard Glenn Francis, the mastermind of one of the largest bribery scandals in the nation’s military history. The U.S. Marshals Service posted the reward notice on Friday, five days after Francis cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared from a suburban San Diego home where he was under house arrest. Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering as much as $500,000 in bribes to Navy officials and others to help his Singapore-based ship servicing company.

