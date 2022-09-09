Erdogan says senior IS militant captured in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says the country’s police and intelligence have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group. Recep Tayyip Erdogan identified the captured operative as Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, also known by his code name Abu Zeyd. The militant was seized in a joint operation carried out by police and the Turkish intelligence agency who were monitoring his connections in Syria and Istanbul and had received intelligence that he would enter Turkey illegally. Erdogan made the announcement late on Thursday on his return from a three-day Balkan tour. His comments were reported by state-run Anadolu Agency. Erdogan said the militant was handed over to the judicial authorities following his interrogation by police and intelligence officials.

