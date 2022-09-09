EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy price

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has intensified its mission to shield the population from excessive energy prices that could dump millions into cold and poverty over the winter in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine that is driving up global energy prices. The energy ministers of the 27 member nations are hoping to overcome differing views on various proposals on the table to keep gas and electricity prices within the realm of the affordable. They are considering anything from windfall taxes on some companies to setting a price cap on buying Russian gas.

