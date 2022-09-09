Homicide probe after French police fatally shoot driver

PARIS (AP) — A prosecutor in the French city of Nice says a homicide investigation has been launched into the the fatal shooting of a driver by a police officer after failing to obey an order to stop. A video circulating on social media shows a police officer pointing his gun at the driver’s window as the vehicle is reversing in front of a damaged police cruiser. The officer fires just after the driver appears to stop the car. The shooting is the latest in a string of similar incidents across France in recent months that have raised questions about the use of deadly force by police.

