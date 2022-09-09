Weird Al gives himself the Weird Al treatment in new biopic

TORONTO (AP) — Elvis. Elton John. Freddie Mercury. They’ve all gotten the biopic treatment. Now, it’s Weird Al Yankovic’s turn. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” premiered early Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it is surely among the most absurd films playing. It’s fittingly more a parody of a biopic than a sober portrait of the “White & Nerdy” singer and comedian. Yankovic co-wrote it and produced it. Daniel Radcliffe stars as Yankovic. Roku will release the film in November. Yankovic says it’s a movie that “shouldn’t exist” — and that’s why it’s funny.

