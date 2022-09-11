Closing arguments set for R. Kelly trial on fixing charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s trial on federal charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex. Jury deliberations will follow. The defense rested late Friday. Kelly and his ex-business manager Derrell McDavid are charged with fixing Kelly’s 2008 state child pornography trial — at which Kelly was acquitted — by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges. A third co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, is accused of receiving child pornography. The 55-year-old Kelly already was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June after a separate federal trial in New York.

