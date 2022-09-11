Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say willing to enter peace process

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Tigray forces battling Ethiopian troops say they’re willing to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities and participate in a peace process led by the African Union. It’s a significant shift to which the government has not yet responded. The conflict in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people and left millions without basic services for well over a year after fighting erupted in late 2020. The Tigray authorities’ statement came after pressure by the United States and others following the renewal of fighting last month that shattered months of relative calm. The Tigray authorities had criticized AU mediation efforts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.