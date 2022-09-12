Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet has been killed by the animal in southwest Australia. Fatal kangaroo attacks in Australia are rare, with the last occurring reportedly in 1936. Police fatally shot the kangaroo that attacked the man on Sunday because it was preventing paramedics from reaching him. He was confirmed dead at the scene. Western gray kangaroos are common in Australia’s southwest and can be aggressive toward people. There are legal restrictions on keeping Australian native fauna as pets. Police are preparing a report for a coroner who will record an official cause of death for the man.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.