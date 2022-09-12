Canada police make arrest after shooter kills 1, injures 2

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have arrested a man after one person was shot dead and two others were injured. Police earlier issued an emergency alert to phones saying they were investigating an active shooter in and around Toronto. Police issued the alert after two shootings in Mississauga, Ontario, and Milton, Ontario, Monday afternoon. Police earlier say they were looking for a stolen Black Jeep Cherokee and the suspect is dressed in black with a construction vest.

