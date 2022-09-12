‘Clairvoyant’ 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather

Ten years ago scientists warned the world about how climate change would amplify extreme weather disasters. What they predicted in 2012 has come true the last few summers. There are deadly floods, oppressive heat waves, killer storms, devastating droughts and what scientists call unprecedented extremes. Looking back at a 2012 United Nations report, co-authors say it seems clairvoyant, maybe even underestimating the threat. That report has changed the way climate scientists focus on the impacts of global warming. Before the report scientists talked about average temperatures and sea level rising. Now the world feels climate change in extreme weather hitting relentlessly.

