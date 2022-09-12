Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says that it can’t stop a shipment of Russian uranium destined for French nuclear plants from being processed at a site in Germany because atomic fuel isn’t covered by European Union sanctions on Russia. Environmentalists have called on Germany and the Netherlands to block the shipment of uranium currently aboard the Russian ship Mikhail Dudin from being transported to a processing plant near the German-Dutch border. Environment Ministry spokesman Andreas Kuebler told reporters in Berlin on Monday that Germany has no legal grounds to prevent the transport of uranium from Russia as they are exempt from EU sanctions. But he said Germany views such shipments “very critically” due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

