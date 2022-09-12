Legal debate in Greece after woman set on fire, dies

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 55-year-old woman has died in northern Greece after her husband allegedly doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. The latest killing follows a series of high profile murders of women at the hands of their male partners, and has revived a debate on whether stronger legal measures are needed to protect women from violence. The government says recent changes to the criminal code make further changes in the law unnecessary, but political opponents disagree.

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

