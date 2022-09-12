Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister says his government is grappling with food shortages following months of floods which have killed nearly 1,400 people in the impoverished nation since June. Shahbaz Sharif made his comment during an overnight phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Sharif thanked Turkey for dispatching food, tents and medicine by 12 military aircraft, four trains and trucks. Until recently, floodwater covered around a third of Pakistan, hitting the country’s agriculture belt in eastern Punjab and southern Sundh provinces, the country’s main food basket. Initially, Pakistan said the floods caused $10 billion in damages, but authorities say that price tag is now far higher.

