US, Mexico to cooperate on semiconductors, electric vehicles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A high-level United States delegation invited Mexico to participate in a push to shift semiconductor production from Asia to North America and expand production of electric vehicles. Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about recently passed legislation that would provide $28 billion in incentives for semiconductor production, $10 billion for new manufacturing of chips and $11 billion for research and development. López Obrador, for his part, explained his plan to make the northern border state of Sonora a leader in lithium, electric vehicle and solar energy production.

By MARÍA VERZA and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN Associated Press

