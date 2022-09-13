2 journalists killed in Haiti while reporting on violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two Haitian reporters have been fatally shot and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs in the country’s capital. Haiti’s Association of Independent Journalists says the two were among seven journalists who came under attack Sunday in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince while investigating worsening violence in the area, including the recent killing of a 17-year-old girl. The victims were identified as Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles. The organization on Tuesday condemned what it called a “villainous and odious act” and demanded that the government improve the country’s worsening insecurity.

