‘A seat at the table’: Peltola to be sworn in to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mary Peltola will be making history when she’s sworn in as the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. The Democrat bested a field of candidates including Republican Sarah Palin to win a special election last month to finish the term of Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Peltola’s parents worked on Young’s first campaign for Congress 50 years ago. Peltola says she feels as though her few weeks in office before the midterm elections will be an homage to Young’s service as a more moderate force in an increasingly polarized Congress. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Joe Sempolinski of New York will also be sworn in to office Tuesday.

