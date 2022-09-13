Amid Hillsdale fallout, Tenn. staffers fretted about optics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state staffers watched intently this summer while local school officials voted down a contentious Hillsdale College-linked charter school. According to public records, the staffers were aware their state commission would likely be in the tight spot soon of deciding whether to let the school open anyway. The text chain highlights the scrutiny coming for the Tennessee Charter School Commission, which has drawn skepticism from educators and Democratic lawmakers. The relatively new panel is made up of appointees handpicked by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. This week the commission will hold public hearings over whether to approve applications from three Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools appealing their rejections by local school boards.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.