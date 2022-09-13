Amid Hillsdale fallout, Tenn. staffers fretted about optics
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state staffers watched intently this summer while local school officials voted down a contentious Hillsdale College-linked charter school. According to public records, the staffers were aware their state commission would likely be in the tight spot soon of deciding whether to let the school open anyway. The text chain highlights the scrutiny coming for the Tennessee Charter School Commission, which has drawn skepticism from educators and Democratic lawmakers. The relatively new panel is made up of appointees handpicked by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. This week the commission will hold public hearings over whether to approve applications from three Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools appealing their rejections by local school boards.