Authorities: 2 dead in plane crash in northwestern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded Tuesday to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper aircraft went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman located the crash scene and confirmed there were two fatalities. The names, ages and hometowns of the victims weren’t immediately available. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

