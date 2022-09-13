Book of Limbaugh radio commentary to be published Oct. 25

NEW YORK (AP) — A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a leading voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25. Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” will include contributions from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The book was curated in part by Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and his brother, David Limbaugh. Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer in 2021 at age 70.

