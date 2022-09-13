Boston’s challenge says census missed students, inmates

The city of Boston has joined the ranks of other major cities challenging their 2020 census figures. The city claims the once-a-decade U.S. head count which determines political power and federal funding missed university students, the foreign-born and inmates at correctional facilities. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday said the city was challenging the census results through a special program set up by the U.S. Census Bureau for disputes over the numbers of people living in dorms, prisons, nursing homes and other group quarters where unrelated people live together. People living in group quarters were among the hardest populations to count during the tally of U.S. residents.

