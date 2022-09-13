California high school staff member shot after fight

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California high school staff member was shot after breaking up a fight on campus. Police say the Vallejo High School staff member was struck at least once Tuesday and is expected to survive. The staff member had just broken up a fight among several students and “some unknown males” when the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. Some of the brawlers fled in a sedan, firing back toward the remaining group before they left. The school was put on lockdown in the aftermath of the violence. There will be an increased police presence on campus Wednesday. Vallejo is about 32 miles north of San Francisco.

