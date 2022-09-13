California launches website promoting abortion services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has launched a publicly funded website to promote the state’s abortion services. The website is part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pledge to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions. The website includes information on different types of abortions and how to get one. It lets people know their legal rights, including that teenagers don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state. The site also lists 166 abortion clinics and their locations, as well as links to financial aid for travel and lodging. Newsom was careful to add that the website does not track users or store personal information.

