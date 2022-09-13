Carolina Herrera unveils secret garden at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Herrera breathed spring back to life at its New York Fashion Week show with a romantic portrayal of nature and beauty, accentuating that the brand’s modern and striking feminine aesthetics work for every woman throughout the seasons and decades. Designer Wes Gordon was inspired by one of his favorite childhood novels, “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett. He said that “in a world that can be dark and scary and unpredictable, it’s okay for some things to just be pure joy and beauty.” Monday’s show at the Plaza Hotel featured models Stella Maxwell and Karlie Kloss and closed with showstopper Precious Lee.

