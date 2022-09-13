Democrat Letta: Fear plays role in Italy’s Brexit-like vote

ROME (AP) — With Italy’s election looming, the main leader of the Italian center-left alliance says the gains of a Swedish populist party with neo-Nazi roots is one more indication that fear is driving the far-right’s growth in Europe. Italians vote for a new Parliament on Sept. 25. In opinion polls, former Premier Enrico Letta’s Democratic Party is running neck-and-neck with the far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots and is led by Giorgia Meloni. Letta told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that Italy’s election is “like a Brexit referendum” — the stunning 2016 vote that saw Britain decide to leave the European Union. Letta says any victory by the right marginalizes Italy in Europe.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.