Economists, activists call for $100B climate fund in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Economists, scientists and environmental campaigners called Tuesday for the German government to create a hefty 100 billion-euro ($100-billion) fund for tackling climate change. The president of the German Institute for Economic Research said the money is needed partly because of Germany’s failure to invest enough in solar and wind power that would have made the country less dependent on fossil fuel imports. He says additional tax revenue that the German government is receiving because of rampant inflation could go toward the the fund. A prominent climate scientist at Berlin’s University of Applied Sciences for Engineering and Economics says 100 billion euros is only a fraction of what’s required to transform Germany into a low-carbon economy.

